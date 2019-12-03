-

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced an investigation into a recent media briefing conducted by former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne along with two persons where they made controversial statements.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne has been informed on the matter by the CID.

On the 10th of November this year, Senaratne had called two persons named Anthony Douglas Fernando and Athula Sanjeewa Madanayake for the said press conference who made controversial statements and allegations regarding purported incidents of certain abductions, assassinations, robberies and forced disappearances in the past.

Considering a request made by the CID, the chief magistrate has ordered several media institutions to submit the unedited video footage from this press conference to the investigators for onward probes.

The investigations in this regard were launched after a complaint was lodged by an individual named Kumudu Pradeep Sanjeewa Perera, the CID has further told the court.