Ajith P. Perera claims Ranil is likely to step down

-

UNP Parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera says that they expect party leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to handover responsibilities to the next generation and respectfully end his democratic service.

“As a great democrat, we are expecting that Ranil Wickremesinghe will handover these responsibilities to the new generation and end his democratic service respectfully,” he told reporters in Colombo today (3).

The former minister also stated that they have come to learn that Mr Wickremesinghe is preparing to step down after ending his responsibilities. “We wish him all the best,” he said.

Meanwhile the former Prime Minister today called on the Mahanayake Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri chapters. However, media personnel were barred from covering the meetings.