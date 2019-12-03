Twenty-one foreign nationals arrested in Wellampitiya

December 3, 2019   02:38 pm

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has apprehended 21 foreign nationals at the Wellampitiya area, today (03).

On a raid conducted in the area this morning, 19 Indians and 2 Bangladeshis have been arrested, stated the Department.

The foreign nationals have been arrested over remaining in the country without valid Visa documents.

Reportedly, some of the arrestees had engaged in employment during their stay.

The arrestees are between the ages of 25 to 40 years and are currently detained at the Mirihana Detention Center, according to the Department.

