Fishermen cautioned of rough seas

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance to the south of Sri Lanka, showery and windy condition is expected to enhance over south-eastern and southern sea areas, the Met. Department said.

Accordingly, active clouds can develop in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

Therefore, the possibility for heavy thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph in the above given sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard, the department said issuing a special advisory for rough seas.

For Land areas:

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka (south of Sri Lanka),prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces from tonight, particularly during December 04 and 05.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Nuwara-Eliya, Badulla and Monaragala districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in North-Central, Sabaragamuva, Southern and Western provinces and in Matale, Kandy, Jaffna, Mannar, Kilonochchi and Vavuniya districts. (Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Galle, Matara, Hambanthota, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Gampaha, Colombo and Kalutara).

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 55 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in North-Western, Southern, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces.