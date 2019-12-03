SLFP membership revoked of those who violated discipline - Amaraweera

-

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is currently taking necessary decisions to revoke the party membership of all MPs, provincial councilors and Pradeshiya Sabha members who violated discipline in a way that defy party policies.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary Minister of Transportation, Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera mentioned this joining an observational tour of the Sapugaskanda Petroleum Refinery yard, yesterday (02).

Amaraweera stated that taking disciplinary action has now become a daily task of his life.

He states that he has already signed the letter revoking the party membership of MP A. H. M. Fowzie.

If the parliamentarian wishes, he can go to the court over the matter, added Amaraweera.