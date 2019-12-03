Special meeting for party secretaries tomorrow

December 3, 2019   03:54 pm

All secretaries of political parties have been called for a special meeting at the Election Commission at 1.00 pm tomorrow (04).

The meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

According to reports, this discussion will concentrate on the forthcoming parliamentary elections and amending the exiting election laws in keeping with the timely needs.

The Election Commission further intends to brief the political party secretaries on limiting the expenses for election campaigns and the proposals for new laws and regulations to be enforced in this regard.

