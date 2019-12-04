-

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that the Army’s new post-war role will keep nation-building and continued reconciliation measures at the centre stage.

He made this remark in an exclusive interview with Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Shakti Nitin A. Gokhale.

When asked of the progress of Sri Lanka Army has made so far and its plans the Army Chief said the Army needs to identify the threats and challenges that the country is facing. In order to do this, the Sri Lanka Army is required to have a clear and coherent vision. “Thereby we should know where we are heading. We have to be ready and prepared for potential adversaries in the coming years,” he said further.

Mr. Gokhale asked if Sri Lanka Army is sought after by other armies in the world to for its know-how on countering terrorism and insurgencies. To this, the Army Chief replied that the Sri Lanka Army conducts joint exercises, training and also defence seminars with foreign armies to disseminate its knowledge and wartime experiences. “We prepare our army in such a way where we should be able to face all these challenges. In the meantime, we have given enough exposure to various countries through the things that we have learnt during wartime,” the Lieutenant General said.

Speaking on the welfare and well-being of the army, he said the community of the army consists of four groups; members who are currently serving, the retired members, those who were wounded in action and the families of the army members who were killed in action. The welfare of these four groups is equally taken care of, the Army Commander continued. He also spoke of the welfare hotels and holiday homes run by the army with sweeping discounts for families of the military the priority given to their children during school admissions and the opportunity to purchase amenities at discounted rates.

Responding to the question regarding the concerns of critics whether Sri Lanka needs a large army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, “We are rightsizing the army as of now.”

The Army Commander then underlined that the army is not only for fighting wars but also for the nation-building process as well.

“The Army should be prepared,” he added putting emphasis on the fact that only a decade has rolled by since the end of the three-decade-long war.

When Mr. Gokhale brought up the topic of human rights violation charges against Sri Lanka Army and himself, the Army Commander responded that this matter is being pushed by the individuals who back the LTTE up as they have no means of making profits from the Tamil community.

The Army Commander pointed out that he had been summoned before three judicial courts over the matter, however, none of them has ruled him guilty of the accusations.

Speaking further on the progress made by Sri Lanka Army in the northern part of the country, the Lieutenant General stated that the Army has largely assisted in the reintegration of the LTTE carders, the continued reconciliation measures as well as the nation-building process.