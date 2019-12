-

UPFA Ratnapura District MP Ranjith De Zoysa has passed away at the age of 57.

According to reports, the parliamentarian had been receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

Born in 1962, De Zoysa has served as the Chairman of Rakwana Pradeshiya Sabha back in 1997, Leader of the Opposition of Rakwana Pradesheeya Sabha in 2002 and the Provincial Council Minister from 2004 to 2008.