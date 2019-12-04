City cleaning project proposal to be tabled in Cabinet today

-

The second meeting of the new government’s Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled for this evening (04).

Secretary to the Cabinet of Ministers S. Amarasekara said the meeting will take place at the Presidential Secretariat at 4.00 pm.



In the meantime, Minister of Environment, Wildlife, Land & Land Development S.M. Chandrasena has said the proposal for the ‘Pivithuru Lanka’ project will be tabled during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Addressing an event yesterday (03), this project will implement clean-up campaigns across the entire country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is of the view that every city and town in the country must be kept clean.