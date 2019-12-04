UNP decision on Opposition Leadership tomorrow

December 4, 2019   11:37 am

A final decision regarding the post of the Opposition Leader will be taken tomorrow (05), stated United National Party (UNP) MP Kavinda Jayawardena.

Speaking to media in Ja-Ela, Jayawardena stated that there is no crisis within the party on the post.

He said the decision must be made collectively by all party members.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the UNP parliamentary group is set to be held tomorrow.

The meeting will be chaired by UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Opposition Leadership and the upcoming activities of the party will be discussed at the meeting.

