Thirteen individuals have been arrested over the possession of heroin during raids carried out by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The raids had been carried out in Panadura, Mount Lavinia, Horana, Rathgama, Hambantota, and Tangalle, according to the STF.

Reportedly, over 20 grams of heroin has been found on arrested individuals.

The arrestees will be handed over to the police for onward investigations, STF said.