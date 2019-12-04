License of quarry responsible for Walapane landslide suspended

-

The license of the quarry, which is said to have been the cause of the Walapane landslide incident, has been temporarily suspended, stated Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Rohana Pushpakumara.

A recent landslide in the Malapattawa area in Walapane Nuwara Eliya claimed the lives of four members in the same family.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Pushpakumara stated that there has been a massive public outcry against the relevant quarry, which is situated near the landslide site.

This public outcry has come up from time to time and in each case, it has been reported to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, the Building Research Institute and the Central Environmental Authority, stated the District Secretary.

However, in August, it was declared that the quarry had nothing to do with the landslides, and accordingly the geological and mining bureau had granted permission to carry on the quarry, he added.

Pushpakumara said another request has been made for the immediate suspension of the quarry over the recent landslide incident and public protests.

As a result, the license of the quarry was temporarily suspended until a decision is made following an investigation using high-tech equipment.

Nuwara Eliya District Secretary stated that the decision was taken by the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau on his request.

A meeting with the Governor of the Central Province, today (04), will arrive at a final decision on whether the quarry will be allowed to continue operations or not.