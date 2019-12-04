Karu to intervene in protecting unity and discipline of UNP

-

Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya stated that he would be taking action in the future for the sake of the United National Party (UNP).

The Speaker mentioned this to the media following a visit to Malwatu-Asgiri Chief Prelates, today (04).

Speaker Jayasuriya called on Chief incumbent of the Malwathu Chapter Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero and Chief incumbent of the Asgiriya Chapter Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, this morning.

Speaking to media, Jayasuriya stated that the Chief Prelates requested him to contribute to bringing about unity, peace, and discipline within UNP.

The Speaker had responded that he has certain limitations as the Speaker of the Parliament and therefore he cannot engage in political activities.

However, stating that he should be doing something for the party in the future, Speaker Jayasuriya said that he accepted the invitation of the Chief Prelates.

Meanwhile, the media reported today that it was proposed that the reformation of the UNP should be led by a leadership council chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.