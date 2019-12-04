Remains of MP Ranjith De Zoysa to be returned from Singapore tonight

-

The remains of UPFA Ratnapura District MP Ranjith De Zoysa, who passed away at the age of 57, are to be returned to the country tonight (04).

The parliamentarian had been receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Singapore at the time of his death.

Relatives of the family said details of the late parliamentarian’s funeral service will be informed later.

Zoysa was born on 3rd May 1962 to a family seven children hailing from Alpitiya, Godakawela.

He received his primary education from Siddhartha Vidyalaya in Alpitiya, secondary education from Rahula College in Alpitiya and he later obtained a holder in the field of agriculture.

Motivated by the JVP’s radical political wave at the times, Zoysa stepped into politics in the late 1980s.

He was later elected as the chairman of Atakalampanna Pradeshiya Sabha in 1997 and in 2002 he was appointed as the Opposition Leader of the same Pradeshiya Sabha.

In 2004 and 2008, Zoysa was elected to the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council, where he held provincial minister posts several times.

In 2010, he was first elected to the Parliament from the Rakwana Electorate and re-elected in 2015 from the same electorate.

He later served as the deputy national organizer of the Joint Opposition.

In the meantime, the parliamentary seat left vacant by late MP Zoysa will be filled by former Provincial Council member Varuna Liyanage.