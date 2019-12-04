Heavy traffic in Colombo due to rain

-

Heavy traffic congestion is reported from several areas in Colombo due to heavy rains, stated Ada Derana reporter.

According to our correspondents, Borella, Horton Place, Thummulla, Town Hall, and Townhall area are currently experiencing the traffic block.

Reportedly, many roads in Colombo are inundated due to the heavy rains experienced in the area.

Baseline Road, Wijerama Place, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Armour Street, and the Michael Roundabout are inundated, states Ada Derana reporter.