General Election likely in last week of April?

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has revealed the possible dates on which the upcoming general election can be held if the Parliament is dissolved at the beginning of March.

The Elections Commission today held its first discussion with the Secretaries of political parties and election monitoring groups, after the conclusion of the Presidential Election.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the Executive Director of local election watchdog – PAFFREL, Mr Rohana Hettiarachchi stated that the President has two ways to proceed with regard to the general election.

The President has the power to officially dissolve parliament after March 01 and therefore he can dissolve the Parliament on any date after March 01 or the current Parliament can continue until the end of August, he said.

He said the Elections Commission stated that if the President somehow decides by March 01 to dissolve the parliament, then the dates on which they can practically hold the general election are April 25, 27 and 28.

The reason for this, he explained, is because May Day and Vesak celebrations will fall in the month of May and if the election is to be held without obstructing these events, the final week of April is the most suitable for polls.

He also said that the discussion focused on several topics including the passing of laws before the general election to curb the expenditure of candidates and to increase the deposit required to contest the parliamentary and presidential elections.