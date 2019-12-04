Youth found dead inside three-wheeler

December 4, 2019   07:03 pm

The dead body of a youth has been found inside a three-wheeler at the Kuda Noluwakulama area on the Anuradhapura-New Kandy Road.

The body was found today (04) residents of the area tipped-off the Anuradhapura Police on the matter.

Police stated that the deceased is a 24-year-old male residing in Anuradhapura.

However, the relatives of the deceased youth stated that the youth’s death is suspicious.

The youth had been lying dead on the floor near the backseat of the three-wheeler.

Anuradhapura Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

