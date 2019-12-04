Navy arrests 3 drug traffickers

-

Sri Lanka Navy rendered assistance to apprehend 03 illegal drug traffickers during a raid carried out in Ulukkapallam, Palaviya.

A special raid was carried yesterday (03) in collaboration with Police Narcotics Bureau (Puttalam) in which a house in Ulukkapallam, Palaviya was inspected, stated the Navy.

Upon search, 3 suspects were apprehended along with 10mg of Crystal Meth (Ice drug), 740mg of Heroin.

During the raid, a suspicious motorbike in the premises was also inspected and another 102g and 500mg of Crystal Meth was recovered stashed in the bike.

The suspected drug traffickers, aged 26 and 30 have been identified as residents of the same area.

The suspects, the recovered drugs, and the motorbike have been taken over by the Police Narcotics Bureau (Puttalam) for onward actions.