Swiss govt. seeks permission to take embassy staffer to Switzerland

The Foreign Ministry of Switzerland and the Swiss Ambassador in Sri Lanka has requested permission to take the Swiss embassy staffer, who allegedly was involved in an abduction incident, to Switzerland, revealed Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Speaking at a press conference today (04), Gunawardena stated that the Swiss government has requested permission to fly the alleged victim and her family to Switzerland on an ambulance aircraft, citing health issues.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has already issued an order preventing the said staffer from leaving the country.

Gunawardena stated that a Sri Lankan, who hasn’t verified their identity using either NIC or a passport, cannot be allowed to leave the country, especially without even obtaining a statement. This was relayed to the Ambassador, he added.

The press conference was also participated by Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Ariyasinghe and State Minister of International Cooperation Susil Premajayantha.