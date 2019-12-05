Heavy rainfall above 100mm likely in many provinces

-

The prevailing showery condition in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces is expected to continue, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. Showers may occur in North-western province during the morning too.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Vavuniya, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Nuwara-Eliya, Badulla and Monaragala districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces (Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Gampaha, Kaluthara and Colombo districts) and in Matale and Kandy districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Central and Uva provinces.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota. Heavy falls may occur at some places in the sea areas extending from to Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.