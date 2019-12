Maldivian Foreign Minister visits Sri Lanka

-

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, arrived in Sri Lanka last night (04) for a three-day official visit.

He was accorded by the Foreign Ministry’s Director General of South Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) divisions Aruni Ranaraja and Maldivian Ambassador in Sri Lanka.

He is scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for bilateral discussions.

Visiting Maldivian Foreign Minister will also pay a Courtesy Call on his Sri Lankan counterpart Minister Dinesh Gunawardena today (05).