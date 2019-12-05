-

A meeting of the United National Party’s parliamentarians is set to be held this afternoon (05).

Chaired by Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, the meeting will take place at the party headquarters, Sirikota premises at 3.00 pm.

MP Ashoka Abeysinghe said the focus of this discussion will be brought towards the party’s new leadership and its future activities.

In the meantime, a special discussion between the leaders of the United National Front (UNF) and UNP’s Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa is scheduled for this morning.