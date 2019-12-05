Suspect of alleged President assassination plot handed over to CID

-

The suspect arrested over an alleged plot to assassinate President Gotabaya Rajapaksa or his family has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for onward investigations.

Katunayake Police has handed over the suspect to the CID last evening (04).

The Crimes Division of the Katunayake Police recently received a tip-off on an assassination plot targeting the President or his family members.

Acting on the tip-off, the officers at Katunayake Police arrested 4 youths boarded in a hostel in the Amandoluwa area in Seeduwa.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 26-year-old male among the arrestees had allegedly conspired on the assassination.

The Valachchenai resident has allegedly informed the other youths of the plot during a party held in the hostel on November 28, according to the police.

Accordingly, the remaining 3 youths have been released on bail while the main suspect was produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court, yesterday.

The court had granted permission to detain and interrogate the suspect for 72 hours.