Cabinet approval to issue school uniform vouchers for 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal for Education Ministry to continue issuing vouchers for uniforms to school children for the year 2020.

Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated this during the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions this morning (05).



Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma had previously mentioned that steps will be taken to provide school uniforms to all students by the beginning of the new term in 2020. He had also stated that complaints the Presidential Commission of Inquiry had received complaints claiming that higher costs have been incurred with the government due to the action taken by the previous government to issue vouchers instead of uniforms to school children.