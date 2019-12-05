-

The March 12 Movement states that actions taken by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa since his inauguration are commendable.

Holding a press conference, the March 12 Movement of the PAFFREL Organization reviewed the actions of the President after assuming Presidency.

Convener of the Movement Rohana Hettiarachchi stated that they appreciate the decision of the President to cut down the number of Cabinet ministerial portfolios to sixteen.

He pointed out that no other state leader had done this in recent history.

“We believe this was a result of a non-politician becoming the head of state. Therefore, we have positive expectations.”

However, the Movement states that there is an issue with the appointment of the rest of the ministers as a large number of State Ministers was appointed by the President.

Hettiarachchi further pointed out that some politicians who had been charged with various allegations were also granted ministerial positions.

“We are confident that a clear decision will be taken regarding these persons following the next election”, he added.