Will reveal truth about Swiss Embassy staffer incident soon - Ajith Rohana

-

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana says expedited probes will be conducted into the alleged abduction involving a staffer of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka and the truth of the incident will be revealed soon.

He stated this during Derana talk show ‘Aluth Parlimenthuwa’ (New Parliament) last night (04).

The Senior DIG pointed out that the investigators have not been able to obtain information from the female staffer who was purportedly abducted by an unknown group of persons on the 25th of last month.

As per the findings of the investigations so far, no evidence regarding abduction was uncovered, Senior DIG Rohana said further.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday briefed the foreign ambassadors in Sri Lanka on the relevant incident and the proceedings of the investigations.