Badulla-Passara road reopened for traffic until 6 pm

December 5, 2019   01:09 pm

One lane of the Badulla-Passara road, which was closed off due to a minor landslide in the area, has been reopened for vehicular traffic, this afternoon (05).

However, the road will be closed off again by 6 pm today as a security precaution, stated E. L. M. Udaya Kumara, the Assistant Director of Disaster Management of Badulla District.

Badulla-Passara road was temporarily closed off since last evening (04) due to earth slips in the area.

