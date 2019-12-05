Foreign employment registration fee revised

-

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says that the registration fee for foreign employment and the registration renewal fee have been revised in line with the recent tax relief measures announced by the government.

Issuing a statement, the bureau said that the President has issued instruction to revise all the taxes on imposed on various goods and services with immediate effect, according to the economic policies of the new government.

Due to the tax relief, the registration fee required to be paid to the SLBFE by citizens leaving for foreign employment and the registration renewal fee have been revised with effect from December 01, 2019.

Accordingly the Registration fee has been reduced from Rs 17,837 to Rs 16,416 while the Registration renewal fee is reduced from Rs 3,755 to Rs 3,456.