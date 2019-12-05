National Colleges of Education to be upgraded into university faculties

-

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the implementation of a program to make all teachers of the country graduates.

Under the ‘An informed Citizen: A Society Endowed with Knowledge’ program mentioned in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s manifesto, the Education Minister proposed a program to provide opportunities for teachers to obtain graduate qualifications by upgrading National Colleges of Education into university faculties.

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of an expert committee representing the fields of Education and Higher Education to implement the program.

Meanwhile, it has been discussed at the Cabinet meeting that the Education services must be made a ‘closed service’.

It has been identified that it is suitable to establish education services a ‘closed service’ for teachers, principals, teacher advisors, teacher educators, and education administration service officers.

This would enable providing a good and efficient service by solving professional service issues promptly, performing service appraisals systematically and transparently, and enhancing professionalism and service satisfaction.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to appoint a panel of experts in the relevant field and subjects to study the matter and prepare a suitable proposal.

The proposal was submitted to the Cabinet by the Minister of Education.