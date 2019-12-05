-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to admit President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s policy document ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ as the national policy framework.

The proposal was tabled in the Cabinet by Minister of Finance, Economic and Policy Development Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Cabinet has further instructed to advice all the ministries, State departments and Government institutions provincial councils and local government institutions to proceed accordingly.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in the run-up to the presidential election held last month, launched his manifesto titled ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’. It focuses on ten key policies: priority to national security, friendly and non-aligned foreign policy, administration free from corruption, new constitution that fulfils people’s wishes, productive citizenry and a vibrant human resource, people-centric economic development, technology-based society, development of physical resources, sustainable environmental management and disciplined, law-abiding and values-based society.