United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa has been nominated as the new Leader of the Opposition.

Leader of UNP Ranil Wickremesinghe has, reportedly, nominated Premadasa for the position.

This decision was announced following a parliamentary group meeting of the UNP.

UNP parliamentarian S. M. Marikkar stated that the decision on the leadership of the UNP and the party reforms will also be made within a week.