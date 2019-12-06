Rishad requests President for committee to probe Wilpattu & Easter attack allegations

-

Leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen today (05) appealed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint a Presidential Commission to investigate the allegations levelled against him for the destruction of Wilpattu National Forest and having links to the Easter Sunday bombings.

Directing a letter to the President, the former Minister claimed: “Certain groups of Sri Lankans are actively engaged in fanning communal flames and working for narrow political gains by levelling baseless and unfounded allegations against me - a leader of a recognized political party in Sri Lanka - among the general public.”

The ACMC leader further claims these people were actively engaged in making such allegations against him when he was serving as a Cabinet Minister in the previous government as well. “Among the most prominent false allegations aimed at me were clearing the Wilpattu Forest Reserve to settle Muslim refugees and maintaining links with Easter Sunday bombing terrorist Zahran,” he pointed out.

These allegations are “baseless and unfounded, imaginary and false and fabricated for narrow pollical gains, he added.

Continuing the letter, the ACMC leader said the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to investigate the allegations concerning Easter Sunday attacks too has cleared him of any wrongdoing after learning that Police and the former Inspector General of Police’s report for the Speaker had already cleared his name from such allegations.