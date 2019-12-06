Middle Eastern ambassadors call on PM

December 6, 2019   12:06 am

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday (05) has had an audience with Middle Eastern ambassadors in Sri Lanka.

The cordial meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Temple Trees, last morning.

The envoys assured the Prime Minister that their respective countries expect to render utmost support for Sri Lanka in economic and cultural aspects.

The ambassadors from Oman, Palestine, Iraq, Egypt, Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined yesterday’s discussion.

The chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G.L. Peiris, Secretary to Prime Minister Gamini Senarath and Senior Advisor to Prime Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal were also present at this meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories