Middle Eastern ambassadors call on PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday (05) has had an audience with Middle Eastern ambassadors in Sri Lanka.

The cordial meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Temple Trees, last morning.

The envoys assured the Prime Minister that their respective countries expect to render utmost support for Sri Lanka in economic and cultural aspects.

The ambassadors from Oman, Palestine, Iraq, Egypt, Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined yesterday’s discussion.

The chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G.L. Peiris, Secretary to Prime Minister Gamini Senarath and Senior Advisor to Prime Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal were also present at this meeting.