All four accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder killed in alleged police encounter

The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad was killed by the police when they made an alleged escape bid in the early hours of Friday.

According to reports, they were killed on NH 44 near Shadnagar where the crime took place on November 29.

Initial information suggests that they were taken to the place to recreate the crime scene on Thursday night. They were shot dead by Telangana police personnel when they allegedly tried to escape from there.

All the four were arrested on charges of gang-raping and murdering the victim less than 24 hours after the crime, it is widely believed that only circumstantial evidence is available to support the said charges. It was widely believed that circumstantial evidence was available.

According to police, the victim was trapped and killed by the four accused after one of the tyres of her scooter has been deflated when she had reached the toll gate to pick up her parked vehicle to return home. They then carried the body of the victim to place 28 km away from Shadnagar town and set it on fire. Only her charred remains were found.

Source: The New Indian Express