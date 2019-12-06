Exam centres in Kilinochchi inundated; Army to the aid of students

December 6, 2019   10:45 am

The Ordinary Level examination centre set up at Dharmapuram Maha Vidyalaya in Kilinochchi has been inundated this morning (06).

Army personnel in Kilinochchi said the ground floor of the buildings which were prepared for the students to sit for the exam was submerged with floodwater.

Taking expedite measures, army personnel had arranged an upper storey of another building for the exam candidates.

It was reported that they have used tractors to take the students to the substituted exam hall.


In the meantime, another examination centre arranged at Hindu College in Kilinochchi has inundated owing to the existing showery condition.

Army personnel have transported the students to the exam hall using boats, according to reports.

Security forces personnel are currently on the lookout for the safety of the children.

Kilinochchi army personnel, under the instructions of Kilinochchi Commander Major General G.V. Ravipriya, are providing reliefs and assistance to those who are affected by the adverse weather condition prevailing in the area.

