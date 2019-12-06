-

Sri Lankan athletes have secured four more gold medals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal, setting a SAG record of 39.14 seconds in Men’s 100x4 relay event.

In the meantime, four other Sri Lankan athletes have bagged the gold medal in Women’s 100x4 relay event, finishing the game in 44.89 seconds.

Sri Lankan athlete Nilani Rathnayake, who scooped a gold medal for the Women’s 1500m event at the 13th SAG a few days ago, has won another gold medal today (06) for the Women’s 5000m event.

Sri Lanka is currently holding third place in the SAG medal tally with a total of 18 gold medals. Sri Lankan team has also bagged 36 silver medals and 56 bronze medals.

India is leading the medal count with 63 gold medals, 45 silver medals and 24 bronze medals, while Nepal secured the second place with 37 gold medals.