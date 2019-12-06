Gazette issued banning re-export of spices & allied products

-

A Gazette notification has been issued prohibiting the re-export of key spices and allies products from Sri Lanka, with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Finance, issuing a release yesterday (05), said no approval will be granted under the Finance Act-Commercial Hub Regulations of Sri Lanka to engage in entrepot and provision of logistic services to any re-export business or transshipment related to key local spices and allied products.

Accordingly re-export of pepper, areca-nut, nutmeg/mace, tamarind, cinnamon, clove, ginger, turmeric and cardamom will be barred hereafter.

The Ministry’s release further mentioned that the re-export of garbage, processing of garbage or recourse recycling business will also be prohibited by a Gazette notification.