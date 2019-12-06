Gazette issued banning re-export of spices & allied products

Gazette issued banning re-export of spices & allied products

December 6, 2019   12:03 pm

-

A Gazette notification has been issued prohibiting the re-export of key spices and allies products from Sri Lanka, with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Finance, issuing a release yesterday (05), said no approval will be granted under the Finance Act-Commercial Hub Regulations of Sri Lanka to engage in entrepot and provision of logistic services to any re-export business or transshipment related to key local spices and allied products.

Accordingly re-export of pepper, areca-nut, nutmeg/mace, tamarind, cinnamon, clove, ginger, turmeric and cardamom will be barred hereafter.

The Ministry’s release further mentioned that the re-export of garbage, processing of garbage or recourse recycling business will also be prohibited by a Gazette notification.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories