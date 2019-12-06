Cardinal to appear before PCoI probing Easter attacks today

-

UPDATE (02:27 PM): Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating the Easter Sunday terror attacks. The evidence recording is taking place at the Commission’s office located at BMICH premises.

Archbishop of Colombo Diocese, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, has been informed to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday attacks today (02), for an evidence recording in the open court.

Issuing a communiqué, Secretary of the Commission H.M.B.P. Herath said the evidence hearing will commence at 2.00 pm this afternoon.

The commission, headed by Court of Appeal Judge Janak de Silva, comprises Court of Appeal Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunarathna and retired Court of Appeal Judge Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and retired High Court judge Bandula Kumara Atapattu. Retired Ministry Secretary W.M.M. Adikari and retired Ministry Secretary Chandrani Senaratne will also serve the commission.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the five-member Commission on September 21st, to look into the catastrophic series of events that claimed the lives of more than 250 on Easter Sunday.