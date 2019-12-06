-

The Parliament has informed the Election Commission of a vacancy in the House due to the passing away of Ratnapura District Parliamentarian Ranjith De Zoysa.

Parliament’s Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake has informed the Election Commission that there is a vacancy in the 8th Parliament since the 4th of December.

The Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has accordingly been briefed that this notification was made in terms of section 64 (1) of the Parliament Act No 01 of 1981.

According to the Parliamentary Act, the Election Commission will be informed of the next candidate from the UPFA preferential list from the Ratnapura District Returning Officer, the release issued by the Parliament stated.

The Election Commission will subsequently publish the same in a gazette notification.