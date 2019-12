-

An urgent water cut will be imposed in Colombo 10 and twelve other areas tomorrow (07), says the National Water Board & Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply for these areas will be suspended at 8.00 am and water supply for Colombo 11 and 13 will be under low pressure.

This measure is taken due to a ruptured water pipe, which also resulted in the closure of Old Awissawella Road from Kotikawatte.