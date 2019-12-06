Australia will extend highest possible support to Sri Lanka - envoy

December 6, 2019   05:32 pm

The Australian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Mr. David Holly called on President Goatabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (06).

Extending his and his government’s greetings to President Rajapaksa, the Australian High Commissioner said he will facilitate Australia’s highest possible support to Sri Lanka, which is on a trajectory with a new vision.

The two dignitaries discussed ways and means of further enhancing bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and Australia, the PMD reported.

