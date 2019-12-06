Cardinal gives 4-hour long statement to commission probing Easter attacks

-

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating into Easter Sunday attacks, a short while ago, after giving a nearly 4-hour statement.

Cardinal Ranjith had arrived at the commission’s office located at BMICH premises at around 2.00 p.m. today (6) for the evidence hearing.

He left the premises after providing a nearly 4-hour long statement to the commission, Ada Derana reporter said.

The commission, headed by Court of Appeal Judge Janak de Silva, comprises Court of Appeal Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunarathna and retired Court of Appeal Judge Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and retired High Court judge Bandula Kumara Atapattu. Retired Ministry Secretary W.M.M. Adikari and retired Ministry Secretary Chandrani Senaratne will also serve the commission.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the five-member Commission on September 21st, to look into the catastrophic series of events that claimed the lives of more than 250 on Easter Sunday.