Ajith Prasanna claims CID pressured navy officers to give false evidence

The ‘War Heroes for Motherland’ Organisation today claimed that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had pressured several former navy officers and a former LTTE member to give false evidence in the case over the abduction of 11 youths in 2008.

Convenor of the organization, Major (Retired) and Attorney-at-Law Ajith Prasanna, holding a press conference made these allegations which were corroborated by ex-navy officers and a former LTTE member who also addressed the media.

They alleged that several former high-ranking officers of the CID had pressured them to give false testimonies against incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Navy Chief Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda and other top officers of the navy.