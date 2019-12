-

Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid has called on Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya at the Parliament Complex today (06).

Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to Sri Lanka Mr. Omar Abdul Razzak, Deputy Head of Mission Ms. Khadeeja Najeeha and Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament Neil Iddawela were also present at the meeting.