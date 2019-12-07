Heavy showers of about 100mm likely in four provinces

-

The Meteorology Department says the prevailing showery condition in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district is likely to continue and the possibility for evening thundershowers in the south-western part of the island is high.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Batticaloa, Ampara, Badulla, Monaragala, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale and Polonnaruwa districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in the south-western part, after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy showers about 75-100mm are likely at some places in Badulla, Monaragala, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Negombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.