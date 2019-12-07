Cardinal at PCoI for day two of evidence recording

-

Archbishop of Colombo Diocese, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday terror bombings, for the 2nd day of evidence recording, says Ada Derana reporter.

He will accordingly record his statement at the Commission’s office located at the BMICH premises.

Cardinal Ranjith recorded a four-hour-long statement with the Presidential Commission yesterday (06). Evidence recording in the open court commenced at around 2.30 p.m.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing Easter Sunday attacks, headed by Court of Appeal Judge Janak de Silva, comprises Court of Appeal Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunarathna and retired Court of Appeal Judge Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and retired High Court judge Bandula Kumara Atapattu. Retired Ministry Secretary W.M.M. Adikari and retired Ministry Secretary Chandrani Senaratne will also serve the commission.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the five-member Commission on September 21st, to look into the catastrophic series of events that claimed the lives of more than 250 on Easter Sunday.