60 Police officers transferred with immediate effect

60 Police officers transferred with immediate effect

December 7, 2019   11:03 am

-

The National Police Commission (NPC) has granted transfers to a total of 60 Police officers including four Deputy Inspector Generals of Police.

The NPC approved the transfers to be with effect from yesterday (06).

In addition to the four DIGs, 8 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), 11 Superintendents of Police (SP), 18 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) and 20 Officers in Charge (OIC) have also been transferred.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories