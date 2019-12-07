60 Police officers transferred with immediate effect

-

The National Police Commission (NPC) has granted transfers to a total of 60 Police officers including four Deputy Inspector Generals of Police.

The NPC approved the transfers to be with effect from yesterday (06).

In addition to the four DIGs, 8 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), 11 Superintendents of Police (SP), 18 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) and 20 Officers in Charge (OIC) have also been transferred.