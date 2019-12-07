Cardinal leaves PCoI after recording four-hour long statement

-

Archbishop of Colombo Diocese, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday terror bombings after giving his statement in open court.

He arrived at the Commission’s office located at BMICH premises earlier today (07) for the 2nd day of evidence recording.

Reportedly, Cardinal Ranjith has recorded a nearly four-hour long statement with the Commission.



The Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing Easter Sunday attacks, headed by Court of Appeal Judge Janak de Silva, comprises Court of Appeal Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunarathna and retired Court of Appeal Judge Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and retired High Court judge Bandula Kumara Atapattu. Retired Ministry Secretary W.M.M. Adikari and retired Ministry Secretary Chandrani Senaratne will also serve the commission.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the five-member Commission on September 21st, to look into the catastrophic series of events that claimed the lives of more than 250 on Easter Sunday.