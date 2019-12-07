Decision on parliamentary seat for Opposition Leader yet to be made

-

Parliamentary seat for the post of Opposition Leader is yet to be decided, says Sergeant-at-arms Narendra Fernando.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Fernando said Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has not informed him on the matter yet.

Parliamentary group meeting of the United National Party (UNP), chaired by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, recently nominated Sajith Premadasa for the Opposition Leader post.

UNP Secretary General Akila viraj Kariyawasam subsequently informed the Speaker of the decision taken by the party. The Speaker had later accepted the UNP’s decision.

The parliamentarians of the new government were previously assigned seats in the Parliament, however, with the recent nomination made, a parliamentary seat has to be assigned for the Opposition Leader post, as former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is holding the UNP’a leader post while th deputy leader will be holding the Opposition Leader post.

The current session of the Parliament of Sri Lanka has been prorogued with effect from midnight December 02. The new session is scheduled to commence on the 3rd of January.