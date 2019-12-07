Hope Sajith is appointed UNP leader before general polls - Radhakrishnan

December 7, 2019   05:10 pm

The Tamil Progressive Alliance is yet to decide whether it would contest with the United National Party (UNP) in the upcoming General Elections.

UNP Parliamentarian and Tamil Progressive Alliance member V. Radhakrishnan stated this speaking to the media at Talawakelle.

He expressed his pleasure on the nomination of Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader, while further speaking out his hopes for Premadasa to be appointed as the leader of the UNP before the general election.

